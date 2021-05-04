Residents across much of South Hampshire are facing water supply problems this morning (4 May) following damage to a reservoir caused by stormy conditions.

Southern Water said that Yew Hill storage reservoir, that supplies much of the SO and PO post code areas, lost water overnight because of the bad weather.

People registered for 'priority services' will be supplied with bottle water, the company said.

It has not yet been confirmed how long the problems are due to last.

Which post codes have been affected?

Southern Water has confirmed problems in the following areas:

SO16, SO18, SO19, SO21, SO22, SO23, SO30, SO31, SO32, SO50, SO51, SO52, SO53

PO14, PO15

Have you been affected by the water outages this morning? Please get in touch with our newsdesk; email itvnewsmeridian@itv.com or call 08448812135.