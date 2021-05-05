Brighton Pride cancelled for second year in a row

The organisers of the Brighton Pride event, set to take place on the 7th and 8th of August, have announced the cancellation of the event.

In a statement released on social media, organisers say that they 'cannot risk the health and safety of Pride visitors, residents and the hundreds of staff and volunteers that help deliver Pride'.

In a full statement on their website, they reflected on the current success of the vaccine rollout but said: 'the many uncertainties that need to be resolved to safely deliver mass gatherings and the complexities of organising multiple Pride events across our city are impossible to achieve in the time we have'.

In the statement, Paul Kemp, the Director of Brighton Pride said: "We are devastated at having to make this decision for a second year and recognise the huge impact on local businesses, charities and community groups who rely on the fundraising potential of the Pride weekend".

Pride attracts tens of thousands of people to our city for the LGBTQ+ community parade which is the heart of the Pride celebrations, where social distancing clearly can’t be facilitated safely. Our planning has also identified significant supply chain challenges including infrastructure, security and staffing making it impossible to deliver a safe event with any certainty. Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride

Nick Hibberd, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Executive Director for Economy, Environment & Culture, said: "We’re very sorry that the in-person Pride events need to be cancelled again this year. They are very important community events in our city’s cultural calendar promoting LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion and will be much missed".

We’ve been in regular discussion with Pride through the city’s multi-agency safety advisory group and, even with restrictions starting to ease, it’s clear managing large events safely remains a huge challenge. “Keeping everyone safe and Covid rates low remains our priority and, with that in mind, we fully support the decision. Nick Hibberd, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Executive Director for Economy, Environment & Culture

Organisers say they will 'still be planning smaller in-person satellite community and pop-up cultural events throughout the summer and autumn as part of our cultural programme that can run within COVID-safe guidelines as well as an exciting programme of on-line events'.

Those with tickets for this event have three options: roll over their tickets for next year's event, donate the value of the ticket to the Brighton Rainbow Fund or get a full refund. More information can be found here.