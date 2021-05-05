Concerns growing for welfare of missing Hampshire man

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing man from Liss in Hampshire.

62-year-old Michael Brine left his home in Forest Road around 2am Wednesday morning and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Hampshire Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate him and we are turning to the public to assist.

Michael went missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after leaving his house on foot. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Michael is described as being white, around 6ft tall, bald and wears glasses.

Due to the time he left his house, police do not know what he was wearing, but believe he will have a bag with him, which has waterproof clothing in it.

He left his home on foot and is believed to still be in the Liss area.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Micahael Brine are being urged to call 101, quoting the reference number 213.