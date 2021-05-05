play-icon Created with Sketch.

The family of a Kent and England cricketer have been speaking for the first time about his serious health problems and his fight to help others.

Alan Igglesden, who's known as Iggy, played almost seven hundred times for the county and represented England on seven occasions.

A brain tumour and two major strokes have meant he's finding it increasingly difficult to walk and talk.

Iggy was a Kent seam blower who took 693 wickets between between 1986-98.

He was just 34 when he suffered an epileptic fit whilst playing minor counties cricket for Berkshire. An MRI scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour.

Iggy successfully managed his illness for a decade, and he and his wife Liz, had a daughter called Beth in 2003.

However, Iggy's health deteriorated after two major strokes in 2018 and 2020.

The Professional Cricketer's Trust has been supporting the family financially - and provided a stairlift, to allow Iggy to move around his home more easily.

Liz says she met Iggy when he was a coach at a school and remembers the kids "swarming round him at all times."

She says: "To be cut down to one room and a hospital bed - I can't tell you how flat and grim that makes you feel. It makes me emotional. You just don't know when anything is going to happen. You just don't."

Liz says the Professional Cricketer's Trust has helped them in a way they "couldn't have fathomed."

Iggy is taking part in the 5K May challenge and is helping to raise funds for the Trust.