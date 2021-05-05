play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

More than 24 hours after an explosion that completely destroyed a house in Ashford and wrecked three neighbouring homes, the clean up continues.

Engineers from Southern Gas Networks, Kent Fire and Rescue and Kent Police have been making the site safe and trying to work out what happened.

Despite the damage it could have been worse if Andy Hodges and his son Harry weren't driving by at exactly the right moment.

Andy & Harry Hodges describe what happened

They said: "We just jumped out of the van didn't shut the doors ran into the house removed the debris".

"Because as we got to the house we could see a bloke in the hall way. We chucked the stuff out of the way got in there. Me and Harry got him out and then he said his mum was in there so we got back in there".

"I fire-lifted her over my shoulder carried her out, passed her to Harry and passed my friend who was walking by Terry who helped to get us out and as we done it, it was just like if you threw a match into a bonfire that's got petrol in it it just goes bff and that's how the sound went and thats how the sound went and the whole house went up".

The aftermath of the explosion

They couldn't really see what had happened as there wasn't any fire.

When asked if they knew how dangerous it was, they said: "We saw someone in there and as soon as we saw him we didn't even think about it. I think we just did what anyone else would have done. Most people".

They're not the only ones who wanted to help. Neighbours in Ashford have raised thousands of pounds for affected families and offered to replace lost possessions through a facebook page run by former resident Ben Farnham.

He said: "I am shocked at how many people, I mean I knew Ashford had a very great community but yes its beyond belief of how it has happened so far and we did have a target of £5,000. I have upped that now to £10,000".

Ben Farnham, Fundraiser

These homes will be demolished. Three of them are council owned. Today the council leader assured other tenants their homes are safe.

Cllr Gerry Clarkson, Leader of Ashford Council, said: "Tragedy but its not just the people itself, its the people involved with it and anyone who has got family, children grandchildren are going to look at that and say: my god".

"Our housing stock of nearly 6,000 homes have up-to-date gas certificates and safety certificates and I am very proud of that. I insist that we keep that spot on".

Emergency services begin the clean-up operation Credit: ITV News Meridian

999 Crews continue their work, while the people who lived here are being treated in hospital, some in a serious condition.

Having already lost their home they are now fighting for their lives.