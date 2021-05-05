New image released in Julia James murder investigation

Kent Police have made another public appeal for information into the murder of PCSO Julia James.

The body of 53-year-old Julia James was found in Ackholt Wood, close to the village of Snowdown in Kent.

The Police Community Support Officer had been out walking her dog, off duty, when she was killed.

Speaking at Folkestone Police Station, Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards said: "What is particularly helpful to us, is anybody who actually saw Julia herself or saw anybody in the area to the south of Aylesham.

"That is absolutely crucial for us in trying to establish who was in the area at the time."

The Assistant Chief Constable said detectives were still unable to identify a suspect or a motive.

Watch: Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards gives update on investigation

play-icon Created with Sketch.

As part of the appeal, an image of PCSO Julia James in the clothes she was last wearing has been released by detectives.

The image shows Julia walking her Jack Russell Toby while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark coloured Wellington style brown boots.

Detectives say it is the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on Tuesday 27 April when she was found dead.

PCSO Julia James

The mother-of-two was found at around 4pm by members of the public and a post mortem confirmed she had died of 'significant' head injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards said: "We’re hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people’s memory."

During the press conference, he said locals have given over 700 pieces of information that is helping to piece together what happened to murdered PCSO Julia James.

Officers will continue to conduct as many house-to-house enquiries as possible and many local residents in the Aylesham and Snowdown area can expect a visit from officers.

Kent Police has encouraged those in the area to "remain vigilant" and if leaving home to "tell someone where you are going and how long you will be".

On Tuesday 4 May, one week after Julia was killed, officers conducted road checks and stopped 449 vehicles where the drivers were spoken to.

Meanwhile the local community are continuing to lay flowers and other tributes left for Julia James in Aylesham, just a few miles from where her body was found.

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Speaking after visiting these tributes on Tuesday, Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said it was "great to see so many tributes remembering" her.

"You can imagine that the force are in deep shock with regards to what's happened to Julia," he said, adding that the force will "do all we can to find whoever did this to bring them to justice."