Sussex man loses three stone as part of healthy eating initiative

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

We're told to eat more fruit and vegetables but how many of us actually do that?

Rod Crew, an office worker from Rye in Sussex, weighed 15 stone, had high blood pressure and did little exercise. After changing his diet, he's lost 3 stone.

Rod Crew explains the small changes he made to his diet

He says: "Like a lot of people I used to have takeaways very easy food chips fatty food deep fried chicken and that sort of thing".

"The way to do it was substitute the bad things for good things so instead of having a chocolate bar in my lunch I'd have an extra banana and perhaps another piece of fruit".

60% of adults in England are overweight, according to NHS figures.

30% of children in England are overweight, according to NHS figures.

People referred to the scheme will be given recipes, tips and advice on how to lose weight. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The 'One You' project in East Sussex is aiming to get people fitter and healthier, the main ingredients are eating more fruit and veg.

People who are referred to the council backed scheme are given recipes, tips and advice on how to lose weight.

Daniel Ford from the 'One You' project explains how it works

Daneil Ford, from the 'One You' project says: "Adding in extra fruits and vegetables into our diet is absolutely fantastic".

"Trying to cut down on our high fat high salt treats again fantastic but the critical thing is we don't have to remove something completely from our diets it's trying to limit it or moderate it as much as we can".

Obesity can lead to a range of conditions but nutritionists say that just small changes to your diet and lifestyle can provide huge improvements.