Thousands of bees die after vandals attack hive in Southampton

Thousands of bees have been killed after a group of vandals all but destroyed a bee hive in Southampton.

It happened on Monday night near the Ageas Bowl golf course in West End, Southampton.

The damage to the beehive Credit: ITV News Meridian

On-security spotted the group of children and gave chase however they were manage to flee.

The heartbroken beekeeper said that a fifth of his colony died. He then went about rebuilding the hive which was a success.

Hampshire Police have asked for information about three boys seen in the area at about six thirty in the evening.