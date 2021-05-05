West Reading residents call for long-term solution to fly-tipping problem
Watch: Full report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor
Residents in West Reading are calling for a long-term solution to fly-tipping in their street.
Mattresses, bags of rubbish and wood are among the items being dumped along Chester Street.
Residents say the problem has been on-going for years.
ITV News Meridian first reported on the fly-tipping in Chester Street in March 2021.
The rubbish was removed by the council but just days later, more appeared.
Fly-tipping misery for residents in Reading
Last year, Reading Borough Council created a Recycling and Waste Enforcement team to clamp down on fly-tipping.
A spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the problem in Chester Street and liaise with the landowner.