Dorset man jailed for terrorism offences

A man from Bournemouth who pleaded guilty to two terrorism offences has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison today.He will also be closely monitored for a period of 30 years.Robert Gregory, aged 24 and from Bournemouth, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

Gregory’s mobile phone was seized on Friday 26 April 2019 after concerns were raised about searches that had been made on the device

Counter terrorism policing cannot protect our society on its own. We need everyone to be alert to signs that somebody might be getting drawn to looking at material that could ultimately lead to people being harmed. “Friends and family are usually best placed to spot the signs, so trust your instincts and tell us your concerns in confidence. We can help if you act early. Detective Inspector Dave Lennane, of Counter Terrorism South West

He had pleaded guilty to two charges contrary to section 58(1)(c) of the Terrorism Act 2000 – these being that he viewed, or otherwise accessed, by means of the internet a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. Counter Terrorism officers seized his mobile phone after concerns were raised.

They found he'd been searching instructional videos on the manufacture of a small explosive device and an electronic timer had been viewed, or otherwise accessed, on Saturday 13 April 2019.