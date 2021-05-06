As part of a week-long crackdown on knife crime in the Thames Valley, police have seized hundreds of bladed weapons.Knife amnesty bins were placed into 11 police stations across the region, allowing members of the public to dispose of unwanted knives safely, in order to prevent them from finding their way onto the streets.

A number of properties were also raided by police in their bid to eradicate knife crime as Cary Johnston reports

Overall, a total of over 250 knives and bladed articles were handed in throughout the week.

120 knives and bladed articles seized in Buckinghamshire

96 knives and bladed articles seized in Berkshire

44 knives and bladed articles seized in Oxfordshire

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, force lead for Operation Sceptre, said: “Thames Valley Police is wholly committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities.“The public have an important part to play also in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as additional eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime. By making a report to us you could help save a life.”

Officers across the force worked with a number of schools to crackdown on young people carrying knives, working in partnership with the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit.

If you need to report a knife-related crime to police, you can report it online via their website, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.