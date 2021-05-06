Local elections 2021: The dogs on democratic duty

It's become an election tradition. When the country goes to the polls, they bring their dogs with them.

Since 2016, the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is widely shared on social media every time we vote.

From cute canines to democratic dogs, the voting public show off their furry friends in a uniquely British fashion every election year.

In Buckinghamshire, these two dogs posed for a photo out in the sunshine after their owner had voted.

In Southampton, Lexi the dog enjoyed her visit to her local polling station with her owner

It's not just man's best friend visiting polling stations, in Dorset this lamb was spotted outside!

Bob's owner in Brighton says he's voting for more tummy rubs, tasty treats and walks on the beach!