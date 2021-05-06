Local elections 2021: The dogs on democratic duty

It's become an election tradition. When the country goes to the polls, they bring their dogs with them.

Since 2016, the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations is widely shared on social media every time we vote.

From cute canines to democratic dogs, the voting public show off their furry friends in a uniquely British fashion every election year.

In Buckinghamshire, these two dogs posed for a photo out in the sunshine after their owner had voted.

.

  • In Southampton, Lexi the dog enjoyed her visit to her local polling station with her owner

  • It's not just man's best friend visiting polling stations, in Dorset this lamb was spotted outside!

  • Bob's owner in Brighton says he's voting for more tummy rubs, tasty treats and walks on the beach!

  • A couple of trained police dogs joined their handlers on patrol at polls in Surrey