Footage has been released by Sussex Police of the moment a disqualified driver was arrested following a police chase.

Officers tried to speak to the occupants of a silver BMW, but it sped off through Durrington in Sussex.

The car reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour along 30mph roads during the incident in July last year.

It overtook several vehicles before attempting to cross a grass verge and getting stuck.

Officers used batons to smash the car's windows and despite being tasered, the driver continued the journey crashing into a wall.

Watch the moment police pursue the driver through parts of Sussex

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Alan Gale, who's 38, was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance.

He was also charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker after officers were injured as they attempted to prevent him from driving off during the pursuit.

In my 13 years as a police officer, I have experienced numerous vehicles failing to stop and attempting to flee. However I have never seen anyone with the same level of intent and extreme desperation to get away as Gale. His driving was reckless and dangerous, with no regard for life or limb. Sergeant Chris Bryant, of the Tactical Enforcement Unit

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lynette Atkins, of Worthing Investigations, added: "Gale was clearly intent on evading police, carrying out a number of outrageous manoeuvres and driving at grossly excessive speeds through residential areas.

"This case demonstrates that we will continue to take action against those who misuse the roads, and in particular those who commit the 'fatal five' offences - speeding, drink/drug-driving, mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving - as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions."

Gale was sentenced to seven months' in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months, and must take an extended re-test.