PCSO Julia James death: Crimestoppers offer £10,000 reward for information

Independent charity Crimestoppers has tonight launched an appeal for anonymous information in the hunt for the person responsible for Julia James's murder.

They are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information that leads to a conviction.

The body of the Police Community Support Officer was found close to her home near Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown, just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

She had been walking her dog and was not in uniform at the time of her murder.

Julia’s life has mercilessly been taken away. If you know who was involved, please remember our charity’s unique service guaranteeing your anonymity is here for you. Crimestoppers has been taking crime information since our charity began in the late 1980s. Every day over a thousand people contact us online and over the phone. Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers

A dog walker has spoken of her “terror” at the murder of Julia James, after discovering she past the spot where the PCSO was killed barely an hour before the crime took place.

She told ITV News: “I was probably there an hour before she died which is really scary.”

“It’s unbelievable to think this happened in the middle of the afternoon. Nobody saw anything, nobody heard anything. I didn’t see a thing. I didn’t see anything that made me feel uncomfortable.”

The Snowdown resident, who asked not to be named, was walking on the path close to Akholt Woods on Tuesday, 27 April.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Kit Bradshaw reports on the effect Julia's death has had on those in the Snowdown community

play-icon Created with Sketch.

It comes as police teams were seen searching the derelict buildings at the former Snowdown Colliery, which closed in the 1980s.

Three police vehicles and a group of approximately 10 officers were seen combing the vast site for several hours.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Detectives yesterday released a new photograph of Julia James, pictured in the same outfit she was wearing the day she was killed, in the hope it will jog someone’s memory.

The 53-year-old died of serious head injuries, with her body discovered by multiple people at 4pm.

Detectives investigating murder of PCSO Julia James released a new image of her yesterday

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police Tom Richards said: “We’re hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people’s memory.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who saw Julia. Any and all information is welcomed and our detectives will decide what is relevant to their investigation.”

449 vehicles were stopped between 12.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday by police in road checks

Julia James’s dog Toby, who she was walking at the time, was unharmed and has been checked for possible forensic clues.

Professor David Wilson, criminologist, said: “The dog could be important forensically, partly because there’s always an exchange [of evidence] between the perpetrator and the victim.”

Detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between Snowdown and Aylesham on Tuesday 27 April, between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.