Brighton carer who stole from dying pensioner ordered to pay back money

A carer who stole jewellery from a dying pensioner in Brighton as well as from adults with learning disabilities has now been given a court Order to start repaying her profits to her four victims.

Kelly Constable, 48, of Cheapside, Brighton, was sentenced to three years for theft and possession of cocaine, at Lewes Crown Court in July 2020.

She took jewellery worth £15,000, including gifts from her victim's Christening and a piece which had been with her family since 1802.

Constable had been trusted as a carer but when the lady, in her eighties, went into hospital, Constable let herself into her home and took the valuables.

She was ordered to begin paying back the money, an initially available £2,935, within three months

She stole the keys from around the neck of an elderly man as he slept and took money from his safe worth £5,000. She also stole from two other residents of a care home where she worked.

If police identify further assets she has or acquires, they can obtain Orders for that to be confiscated too.

Assets currently available are sometimes less than the amount originally stolen but we keep records of all confiscation orders where the full benefit amount isn’t immediately available and have means of regularly checking to identify any additional assets which have been obtained since the original order was made. Detective Inspector Mark O'Brien of the Sussex Police Economic Crime Unit

Detective Inspector Mark O'Brien of the Sussex Police Economic Crime Unit said; "These Orders come from continued hard work by our officers, in particular our expert financial investigators. Wherever possible we now target not just the criminals but also the profits of their crimes, whether they are from drug dealing or any other form of criminal activity. It can take time but each investigation results in an application for a court-authorised Order.