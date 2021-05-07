Cute alert! Eleven fox cubs come out to play
Check out this cute family of foxes!
Former cameraman and ITV Meridian colleague Colin Nicholls filmed a family of foxes near Brighton, keeping his family well entertained!
The mother fox has been a passing visitor to the garden for a few years but because of the installation of new sheltered decking, she's become a more permanent resident.
Last year she produced four cubs but this year, she's produced 11!
They come out to play each day while she watches from the sidelines.
It's a lot of mouths to feed so Colin and his wife have been helping out when required.