Cute alert! Eleven fox cubs come out to play

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Check out this cute family of foxes!

Former cameraman and ITV Meridian colleague Colin Nicholls filmed a family of foxes near Brighton, keeping his family well entertained!

The mother fox has been a passing visitor to the garden for a few years but because of the installation of new sheltered decking, she's become a more permanent resident.

Last year she produced four cubs but this year, she's produced 11!

They come out to play each day while she watches from the sidelines.

It's a lot of mouths to feed so Colin and his wife have been helping out when required.