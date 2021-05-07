Dorset has a new Police and Crime Commissioner

Conservative candidate David Sidwick has been announced as the new Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset.

He came just ahead of the Independent candidate Dan Hardy.

In the end it was a close vote - going to a second round run-off. The turnout was low, just 25%, with counting taking place at the Bournemouth International Centre.

A total of 150 thousand votes were counted today in Bournemouth and Weymouth.

Covid-19 restrictions meant this election in Dorset was postponed from last year and so David Sidwick will serve just 3 years in office.