The Duchess of Cornwall made her first visit to the 5th Battalion, The Rifles, following her new appointment as Colonel-in-Chief.

Her Royal Highness was greeted with a Royal fanfare as she arrived at Bulford Station in Wiltshire.

The Duchess then met riflemen and their families at the small reception on Friday (07/05).

Credit: PA

The service personnel have recently returned from Estonia.

Her Royal Highness also presented a number of non operational medals, in her new role, taking over from The Duke of Edinburgh.

Watch: The Duchess of Cornwall on her visit