Duchess of Cornwall visits The Rifles for first time since new Colonel-in-Chief appointment
The Duchess of Cornwall made her first visit to the 5th Battalion, The Rifles, following her new appointment as Colonel-in-Chief.
Her Royal Highness was greeted with a Royal fanfare as she arrived at Bulford Station in Wiltshire.
The Duchess then met riflemen and their families at the small reception on Friday (07/05).
The service personnel have recently returned from Estonia.
Her Royal Highness also presented a number of non operational medals, in her new role, taking over from The Duke of Edinburgh.
Watch: The Duchess of Cornwall on her visit