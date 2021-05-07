Kent Police are directly appealing to a man whose image they released this morning to come forward as they investigate the murder of PCSO Julia James.

As part of the complex investigation, detectives have been looking at more than 1,000 pieces of information provided to them by members of the public.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards made the comments at a press conference outside Folkestone Police Station

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Many names have featured in the inquiry but this individual is a big frustration to the investigation because we don't know he is. "Somebody knows who that man is. We desperately need you to make contact with us, it is vital that we speak to that individual. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards, Kent Police

Julia James was killed on April 27

On Friday morning, Kent Police released an image of a man who could be key to the murder investigation.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured, who is understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April 2021, the day after PCSO Julia James was murdered.

In this afternoon's press conference, Kent Police said the lack of information around this man is 'frustrating', but he is key to the investigation.

Police say the man they want to speak to was in the area the day after PCSO James died

As the search for clues relating to Julia's death continues, officers have today been combing an area close to Woolage Green in Kent.

It follows extensive searches by police of the areas surrounding Akholt Woods in Snowdown, where Julia's body was discovered last month.

Police want to speak to anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines on April 27 Credit: Kent Police/PA