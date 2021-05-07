Local elections: How Covid has slowed down results

play-icon Created with Sketch.

WATCH Rachel Hepworth's report for ITV Meridian on an election like no other.

This year's local elections have been an election process like nothing before.

Normally by the morning after voting day, there would be a pretty good idea of the region's political map, but Covid-19 has slowed down the counting process. And voters going to the polls on Thursday noticed differences too.

People going to the polls on Thursday were aware it was an election like no other- many more than usual had already voted by postal ballot. The main difference was minimising the risk of infection, welcomed by voters in Basingstoke

The count at Basingstoke has been taking place in a hotel in a hall usually used as tennis courts.

On Friday they are counting Basingstoke's seats in the Hampshire County Council election.

That's 10 of the 78 seats on the council. The rest are being counted at venues across the county.

On Sunday the Borough Council election count will take place with all 54 seats up for grabs. Then Monday is the turn of the Police and Crime Commissioner election. On top of that there have been Parish Council elections too.

The hotel is also being used as a vaccination centre.

For councils, risk assessments have been more complicated than usual this year. At Swanley in Kent, counters have been separated by plastic screens, the numbers present, kept to a minimum.

The majority of counts started the counting process on Friday morning. But because of the smaller numbers of counting staff, and the high number of elections taking place- some postponed from last year- it will be Monday before all the results are in.

Though it may have slowed down, the democracy process stops for nothing -maybe next year, we'll see a return to the more dramatic scenes of the past