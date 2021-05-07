Man jailed for firing BB gun at city centre shoppers

A man who fired at people with a BB gun in Southampton has been jailed for 14 months.

Kieron Gomm, aged 19, of Foundry Lane, Southampton, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, 6 May. He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police received reports of two men shooting from roofs of Poundland and Specsavers in Above Bar Street

The court heard that at around 3.40pm on Saturday, 29 August 2020, police received a number of reports of two men on the roofs of Poundland and Specsavers in Above Bar Street, in possession of a gun.

The men were reportedly taking it in turns to point and shoot towards members of the public, many of whom left the area, taking cover in nearby shops in fear of their safety.

A 22-year-old man suffered a minor injury after being hit on the leg as a result.

Above Bar Street, Southampton

Armed officers arrested two men, one of whom was Gomm, after photographs of the incident taken by members of the public were shared with police and online. When Gomm was arrested officers located a BB gun in his rucksack along with the scope of the gun, magazine and stock.

A second man was arrested in the early hours of 30 August, at his home address.

Kieron Gomm has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was also sentenced for a public order offence, relating to an incident that took place two days prior to this incident.

Kieron Gomm has been sentenced to 14 months in prison Credit: Hampshire Police

The court was told that on 26 August 2020, police received reports of a man shooting a BB gun towards signs and windows in Cranbury Terrace. Officers attended and subsequently located Gomm, who was in possession of a BB gun and ammunition in his rucksack. He was later charged with using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment for this offence, to run at the same time as the 14 month jail term.

Shoppers took cover in nearby shops in fear of their safety

Detective Constable Ross Rolph from the Southampton Investigation team said, “This was a shocking incident that happened in a busy shopping area and Gomm used an imitation firearm to deliberately scare and cause fear to others.

It would have been a terrifying experience for all those in the area that afternoon, going about their daily lives. Detective Constable Ross Rolph, Southampton Investigation team

"It would have been a terrifying experience for all those in the area that afternoon, going about their daily lives. We take all incidents involving weapons extremely seriously and the quick response from our armed officers demonstrates our commitment to tackling weapon related crime and protect our communities. I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted our investigation that led to the arrests of these two men.”