Meridian Election Results 2021: Local Councils

There have been elections in 26 local councils across the South, South east and Thames Valley.

Results are expected to be declared throughout Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the results so far:

County Councils (The whole council was up for election)

  • East Sussex - Not Declared

  • Hampshire - Not Declared

  • Kent - Not Declared

  • Oxfordshire - Not Declared

  • Surrey - Not Declared

  • West Sussex - Not Declared

Unitary Authorities

  • Brighton & Hove - Not Declared

  • Buckinghamshire - Not Declared

  • Isle of Wight - Not Declared

  • Portsmouth - Not Declared

  • Reading - Not Declared

  • Southampton - Not Declared

  • Thurrock - CONSERVATIVE HOLD. Overall turnout – 27.34% The Conservatives held on to control of Thurrock Council gaining one extra seat.

  • Wiltshire - Not Declared

  • Wokingham - Not Declared

District Councils

  • Adur - Not Declared

  • Basingstoke - Not Declared

  • Castle Point - Not Declared

  • Crawley - Not Declared

  • Eastleigh - Not Declared

  • Fareham - Not Declared

  • Gosport - Not Declared

  • Hart - Not Declared

  • Hastings - Not Declared

  • Havant - Not Declared

  • Maidstone - Not Declared

  • Oxford - Not Declared

  • Tunbridge Wells - Not Declared

  • West Oxfordshire - Not Declared

  • Winchester - Not Declared

  • Worthing - Not Declared