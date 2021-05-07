Meridian Election Results 2021: Local Councils

Friday May 7, 2021, 10:02 AM

There have been elections in 26 local councils across the South, South east and Thames Valley.

Results are expected to be declared throughout Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the results so far:

County Councils (The whole council was up for election)

East Susse x - Not Declared

Hampshire - Not Declared

Kent - Not Declared

Oxfordshire - Not Declared

Surrey - Not Declared

West Sussex - Not Declared

Unitary Authorities

Brighton & Hove - Not Declared

Buckinghamshire - Not Declared

Isle of Wight - Not Declared

Portsmouth - Not Declared

Reading - Not Declared

Southampton - Not Declared

Thurrock - CONSERVATIVE HOLD. Overall turnout – 27.34% The Conservatives held on to control of Thurrock Council gaining one extra seat.

Wiltshire - Not Declared

Wokingham - Not Declared

District Councils