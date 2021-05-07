Meridian Election Results 2021: Local Councils
There have been elections in 26 local councils across the South, South east and Thames Valley.
Results are expected to be declared throughout Friday and into the weekend.
Here are the results so far:
County Councils (The whole council was up for election)
East Sussex - Not Declared
Hampshire - Not Declared
Kent - Not Declared
Oxfordshire - Not Declared
Surrey - Not Declared
West Sussex - Not Declared
Unitary Authorities
Brighton & Hove - Not Declared
Buckinghamshire - Not Declared
Isle of Wight - Not Declared
Portsmouth - Not Declared
Reading - Not Declared
Southampton - Not Declared
Thurrock - CONSERVATIVE HOLD. Overall turnout – 27.34% The Conservatives held on to control of Thurrock Council gaining one extra seat.
Wiltshire - Not Declared
Wokingham - Not Declared
District Councils
Adur - Not Declared
Basingstoke - Not Declared
Castle Point - Not Declared
Crawley - Not Declared
Eastleigh - Not Declared
Fareham - Not Declared
Gosport - Not Declared
Hart - Not Declared
Hastings - Not Declared
Havant - Not Declared
Maidstone - Not Declared
Oxford - Not Declared
Tunbridge Wells - Not Declared
West Oxfordshire - Not Declared
Winchester - Not Declared
Worthing - Not Declared