Peregrine chicks hatch overnight at Chichester Cathedral
Peregrine chicks seeing the world for the first time this morning at the top of Chichester Cathedral in the sunshine
Two Peregrine chicks have hatched overnight at Chichester Cathedral.
The new additions to the Peregrine family are two of 50 young that the birds have nested at the Sussex spire.
It is twenty years since Peregrines first nested there. From March until July the birds can be seen from the Cathedral grounds.
Everyone can follow the peregrines’ progress from a webcam installed in the nesting site
During WW2, the Government ordered for many peregrines to be killed during the Second World War because of their tendency to kill pigeons in case they intercepted the birds carrying secret messages.
After the war, the side effects caused a further, more serious decline by thinning egg shells and an increase in deaths. So much so, by the 1980s, Peregrines had disappeared from southern England completely.
After three decades of challenge, the Peregrine started to recover following the banning of some pesticides in the 1980s, and breeding recommenced in Dorset and Sussex
Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus) meaning - wanderer
Wingspan: 95cm - 115cm
Length: 39cm - 50cm
Weight: 600g -1300g
Lifespan: 15 - 18 years
Status: Rare
Did you know Peregrines are the fastest animal in the world. They have been reported diving steeply (known as Stooping) at speeds of 398km/h (247mph)
