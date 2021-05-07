An image of a man who could be key to the Julia James murder investigation has been released by detectives in Kent.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured, who is understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April 2021, the day after PCSO Julia James was murdered.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the investigation

Julia, who was 53, was found dead next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell, Toby, for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

The Police Community Support Officer had been out walking her dog, off duty, when she was killed

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

As the search for clues relating to Julia's death continues, officers have today been combing an area close to Woolage Green in Kent

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: ‘We are now in a position to release an image of a man we would like to speak to.

‘We firmly believe he has information that could help this investigation and we urge him to come forward.

‘We are also appealing to the public or anyone who knows this individual to please come forward with his details. Perhaps he lives near you, perhaps you work with him or perhaps he visits your local shop to buy food.

‘Please get in touch and help us find the answers Julia’s family deserve.’

Yesterday, Crimestoppers launched an appeal for anonymous information in the hunt for the person responsible for Julia James' murder.

They are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information that leads to a conviction.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also still being asked to submit details online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1