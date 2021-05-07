Police in Swindon are urging people to be vigilant when buying or selling items over social media following a spate of incidents involving counterfeit currency.

Over the past week, officers from across Swindon and Wiltshire have been made aware of various incidents where members of the public have sold mobile phones using Facebook Marketplace and been paid with fake notes.

Victims affected were in Melksham, Chippenham and Swindon, and the Force believe they are all linked.

These particular crimes occurred on 30th April 2021 and involve the use of counterfeit Bank of England polymer £20 notes (plastic type notes).

Police say the foil should be gold and blue on the front and silver on the back

How can I tell if my £20 is fake?

Counterfeit polymer £20s can be readily identified by first checking the hologram which can be found on the front of the note below the see-through window. Tilt the note from side to side. Check the words change between ‘Twenty’ and ‘Pounds’.

Secondly, look at the metallic image over the main window. Check the foil is gold and blue on the front of the note and silver on the back.

PC Jordan Gratton, from the Trowbridge Area Community Policing Team, said he was now liaising with other agencies, including the National Crime Agency.

He said: “We would urge people to be vigilant when buying or selling items via social media”.

“As these incidents show, it is easy to be duped by someone posing as a legitimate buyer who then uses counterfeit currency to scam you.

“Our advice would be to try to check someone’s profile to see if it seems like a genuine person i.e. do they have a profile picture, friends in common or contact information.

“Also, when you receive cash, there are quick checks you can do to ensure the notes aren’t counterfeit – see above & also go to the Bank of England’s website for more information on this.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who lives in the area who may have video doorbell footage or dash cam footage to get in touch, in particular the following streets:

Rope Walk, Melksham.

Westerleigh Close, Chippenham.

Tedder Close, Pinehurst, Swindon.

Charter Road, Chippenham.