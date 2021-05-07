Results in for town by-elections and referendums across Dorset

The results are in across Dorset in the town council by-elections and neighbourhood plan referendums.

Elections did not take place this year for Dorset Council councillors, but are due to take place in 2024.

Town council by-elections and successful candidates

Lyme Regis Town Council – Tara Dawn Webb (Turnout 37.3%)

Weymouth Town Council – Wyke Regis Ward – Becky Suzanne Blake, Labour Party (Turnout 35.4%)

Weymouth Town Council – Preston Ward – Peter Dickenson, Conservative Party (Turnout 52.7%)

Shaftesbury Town Council – West Ward – Virginia Rhiannon Edwyn-Jones, Independent (Turnout 37.7%)

Swanage Town Council – Swanage North Ward – John Michael Bishop, Conservative Party (Turnout 45.2%)

Ferndown – Ferndown Central Ward – Grant Clifford Parrott, Local Conservatives (Turnout 35.1%)

Neighbourhood Plan Referendum results:

Arne – 479 votes in favour, 36 against (Turnout 47.2%)

Blandford+ – 2,054 votes in favour, 394 against (Turnout 25.9%)

Chickerell – 1,006 votes in favour, 184 against (Turnout 24.7%)

Milton Abbas – 162 votes in favour, 32 against (Turnout 42.3%)

Portland – 1,653 votes in favour, 346 against (Turnout 21.5%)

Puddletown – 341 votes in favour, 45 against (Turnout 33.5%)