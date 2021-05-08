There is severe disruption to GWR services in Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire with many of the company's high speed trains taken out of service for safety checks. Passengers are advised not to travel. In a statement the operator says the firm 'Hitachi', which built the affected trains, is making a number of checks as a precaution.

A number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure. This problem is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

This will affect a significant number of today’s Intercity services and local lines are also likely to be extremely busy. Customers are advised not to travel. Refunds will be provided and customers should visit gwr.com for more information. GWR Spokesperson

A number of long distance train services to and from Paddington have been cancelled. The firm's website says that ... 'Owing to the short notice unavailability of carriages which form our High Speed train services there will be no train service or only an extremely limited service with no alternative means of transport available for throughout journeys, in either direction, on the following routes' :

London Paddington - Reading - Taunton - Exeter St Davids - Plymouth - Penzance.

London Paddington - Reading - Oxford - Evesham - Worcester - Great Malvern - Hereford

London Paddington - Reading - Swindon - Gloucester - Cheltenham Spa.

London Paddington - Swindon - Bath Spa - Bristol Temple Meads

London Paddington - Swindon - Bristol Parkway - Newport - Cardiff Central - Swansea.

Passengers hoping to travel on the routes below are being asked not to attempt to travel:

Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Arrangements have been made for Great Western Railway rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

You can find out more about refunds and compensation on the GWR website.