Local elections across the Meridian region: No dramatic change

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Analysis by ITV Meridian Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

These elections will be remembered for the dramatic Tory successes in the north and the midlands, but in the south, it's a rather different story.

So far, the Conservatives have made modest gains in many of our smaller councils. They gained a seat in Crawley, which was Labour's top target area in the south.

Crawley stayed in No Overall Control in the local election

In Hastings, where Labour are already in charge, the Tories gained 4 seats. They gained 5 in Maidstone, enough to take control of the council. While in Havant, the Tories gained 3, and in Rushmoor they gained 2.

4 seats Gained by Conservatives in Hastings

In many larger councils, the Tories were losing seats (although not overall control). They were down 2 in Kent, down 3 in East Sussex, down 4 in West Sussex, and down 10 in Surrey.

They did though lose control of the Isle of Wight where they lost 6 seats.But who benefits from those Tory losses?

It's spread across the board: the Greens had the biggest gains in Kent and East Sussex. It was Labour who gained most in West Sussex, and in Surrey it was the Lib Dems.

Counting taking place at the BIC in Bournemouth

All in all, it's impossible so far to discern a pattern across the region. All the parties - and some independent candidates - have something to celebrate, but there's been no dramatic change.

Not for the first time, the spectacular election results are happening elsewhere in the country.