Local Elections: Shake up for Isle of Wight as Conservatives lose their majority

There's been a shake-up on the Isle of Wight Council in the local elections after the Conservatives lost their majority, leaving the council with no overall control.

Following Thursday's election, results came through thick and fast on Friday, which saw the downfall of the leading party.

County Hall in Newport

The Conservatives lost four seats which was enough to see them lose overall control. It included the seat of their leader, Dave Stewart, who spoke before the official results were declared.

He congratulated Cllr Claire Critchison for winning the seat - but also expressed his disappointment.

Cllr Claire Critchison, Chale, Niton and Shorwell, Green Party Credit: @IOW Green Party

It was a bit of a surprise, being a two-horse race, but we went with it, and I am really pleased the residents of the ward wanted me to do it. Cll Claire Critchison, Chale, Niton and Shorwell, Green Party

Overall results for the authority see the council with 18 Conservatives, 13 Independent, 2 Green, 2 Island Independent Network, 1 Labour, 1 Our Island, 1 Liberal Democrat and 1 Vectis Party - forming the 39 seats which make up the council.

No one party has an overall majority, needing 20 seats, meaning we don't know who will lead the authority. Talks are now underway to see if an agreement of a coalition can be formed between groups and individuals.

The Conservatives have lost overall control of the Isle of Wight Council

Turnout in this year's election was 36.93% - down almost 4% on the previous 2017 election.

36.93% Overall turnout

With the future ruling groups undecided following the loss of the Conservative lead, the Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely has congratulated, and commiserated candidates.

Speaking after the results came in on Friday night, the Conservative MP who was at the count supporting candidates, thanked council officers who helped at the election and count.

I thank them for wanting to contribute to public life on the Island, and encourage them to remain engaged. I look forward to working with all the Island's councillors for the good of all Islanders. Bob Seely MP, Isle of Wight, Con

