Fire rips through historic hotel on Isle of Wight

Forty five firefighters worked through the night to control a blaze that ripped through a derelict hotel on the Isle of Wight.

Crews were called to the former Ocean Hotel in Sandown at 8.30pm on Saturday.

The large building, had been derelict for a number of years

Black smoke was spotted coming from the roof and local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Several roads in the area were closed while the fire was contained.

Crews worked through the night to contain the blaze on Sandown seafront Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

All floors of the four-storey hotel were affected and 15 breathing apparatus, five main jets and two aerial ladder platforms were used to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters from Fareham, Hightown, Southsea and Droxford were sent over by ferry late last night to provide relief and further cover for the Island.

The stop message came in at 04:30 with further inspections expected today.

Group Manager Justin Harden said: "Teams worked hard in difficult conditions, particularly early on with challenging wind conditions.

"Whilst the site will be secured, areas of the hotel are structurally unstable as a result of the fire.

"I would now appeal for the public to stay away from the site for their own safety and so that reinspections can be carried out."

The cause is not yet known but will now be investigated.