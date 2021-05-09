Local Election Results: The picture across the south
Analysis by ITV Meridian Political Correspondent Phil Hornby
The outstanding result for the Conservatives in the South was that big win in Southampton - taking control of the council with 7 gains from Labour.
They'll be very relieved too to hang on in Worthing, one of the areas where Labour are making real advances. Labour gained 5 seats there on West Sussex County Council yesterday - and another 5 gains today on the borough council.
It was not quite enough to dislodge the Tories but Labour are on the march in Worthing.
Unlike in Crawley which had been one of their top targets but they failed to take control there...Crawley where Labour had been so confident they chose it as the place for Sir Keir Starmer to launch their campaign.
The Tories' biggest disappointment: losing control in Oxfordshire, where Labour made gains in David Cameron's backyard - Witney - and the Lib Dems ousted the Tory council leader in Woodstock.
Talking of the Lib Dems - they are still firmly in charge in their big stronghold in the south - Eastleigh - but made no real breakthroughs, although they did make big gains in areas like Wiltshire - up 6 - and Surrey County Council where they gained 10 seats.
A quick shout out to the Greens - who've made gains in the south, this one of their best local elections.It's not over yet - tomorrow will be dominated by the police and crime commissioner elections, where the Tories will probably sweep the board in the South.