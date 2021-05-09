Local Election Results: The picture across the south east

Analysis by ITV Meridian Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

The outstanding result for the Conservatives in the south east was taking control of Maidstone - but as they were celebrating that they got the news that they'd lost control of Tunbridge Wells where the Lib Dems gained 4 seats.

Labour are delighted by their performance in Worthing - they gained 5 seats there yesterday in the West Sussex County Council and again today 5 gains on the borough council.

Emma Taylor, Labour Councillor for Heene Ward, celebrating on Sunday

It was not quite enough to dislodge the Tories who keep control - just - but Labour are on the march in Worthing.

That's unlike in Crawley, where Sir Keir Starmer launched their local election campaign. They had high hopes of taking control, it was one of their top target areas, but they missed out.

And Labour will also be licking their wounds in Hastings. They're still in charge there but the Tories gained 4 seats. A quick shout-out to the Greens - who've picked up a few seats here and there in what's been one of their best ever local elections.

On Monday all eyes will be on the police and crime commissioner elections - the Tories expected to sweep the board in the south east. But there's no doubt the political world is changing.

This was the weekend which saw the Tories win a by-election in Hartlepool - but lose overall control of the council in Tunbridge Wells.

