Oxford eased to a 4-0 victory over Burton to claim the final play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Portsmouth slipped to defeat against Accrington, allowing the U’s to move up to sixth in the table.

Mide Shodipo, Matty Taylor, Elliot Lee and Sam Winnall struck the goals and took Oxford’s league tally to 77.

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis reacts after his team missed out on the League One playoffs Credit: PA

Pompey had to better Oxford and Charlton’s result to cement their place in the top six but were made to pay for a lamentable first-half display by being consigned to another season in League One.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson watches from the stand Credit: PA

Oxford manager Karl Robinson had to watch from the stand after the FA handed him a four-game touchline ban following a flare-up in the tunnel at Sunderland on Good Friday.