Warnings to keep pets on lead as dog plunges over cliff in Sussex

The Coastguard has issued a safety warning after a dog died when it fell from cliffs at Seaford Head in East Sussex.

Newhaven Coastguard was called to reports of two people under unstable cliffs at the beauty spot on Saturday afternoon.

The pair were recovering the body of their dog which had fallen from the top of the cliff.

A spokesman said: “We recommend keeping dogs on the lead when walking on the cliff top as they can easily be startled and simply run off of the cliff.

“Coastal emergency dial 999 ask for coastguard.”

A number of cliff falls took place along the south coast earlier in the spring.

Heavy rain in February caused cliff tops to become crumbly and unstable, with coastguard crews responding to a series of dangerous incidents