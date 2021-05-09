It's being reported a candidate running to become Wiltshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner won't be able to take up the position if he's voted in on Monday.

Jonathon Seed was the Conservative Party's candidate to replace fellow Tory Angus Macpherson.

But it's being reported that he has been disbarred at the eleventh hour, after an historical driving conviction emerged.

Vote counting for the PCC post is due to start in Salisbury at 10:00 am on Monday and is still set to go ahead.

Mr Seed is widely believed to be front runner for the post, but if he wins the vote, another election will need to be held.

In a statement, the Conservative Party confirmed that Mr Seed had been disbarred after a historic driving offence had “come to light”.

But Mr Seed said he had declared the conviction to the party in his application to the role, which he said he had now withdrawn from.

In a statement, Mr Seed claimed he had declared the 30-year-old driving conviction to the party in his application for the role.

A spokeswoman for the Conservative Party said: “Due to a historic driving offence that has come to light, the candidate has been disbarred from becoming the Police and Crime Commissioner.”

The legislation creating police and crime commissioners puts a stricter bar on historic offences, even if spent, than other elected positions.

Guidance on the Electoral Commission’s website states that candidates cannot stand for election if they have ever been convicted of an imprisonable offence.

This disqualification applies even if the person was not imprisoned for that offence, or if the conviction has been spent.

Mr Seed was re-elected as a councillor to Wiltshire Council for the Melksham Without West & Rural on Saturday.