Hampshire gets a new Police and Crime Commissioner

Conservative Donna Jones has been elected as Hampshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Counting was held at the Guildhall in Southampton where volunteers counted thousands of votes.

After a second round of counting, it was between Donna Jones and Labour's Tony Bunday.

Following the end result, Donna Jones said she was 'absolutely thrilled'.

Counting was held at Southampton Guildhall. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The candidates for the Hampshire PCC position were: Tony Bunday (Labour and Co-operative Party), Steve James-Bailey (Hampshire Independents), Donna Jones (Conservatives) and Richard Murphy (Liberal Democrats).

Police and Crime Commissioners are elected to hold the police to account and have responsibility for their police force's finance, and can appoint or dismiss the Chief Constable.

Once elected, each PCC must produce a Police and Crime Plan, which sets about their force's strategic direction.