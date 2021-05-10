Katy Bourne is re-elected as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner

Conservative Katy Bourne has been re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex.

The results were announced by the Police Area Returning Officer (PARO) at Brighton & Hove City Council.

Katy Bourne (Conservative) - 244,810 votes

Kahina Suzanna Bouhassane (Green Party) - 60,781 votes

Jamie Frank Bennett (Liberal Democrats) - 63,271 votes

Paul Adrian Richards (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 128,259 votes

Roy Thomas Williams (Independent) - 30,408 votes

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is responsible for setting the strategic objectives for policing in Sussex.

This includes setting and updating a police and crime plan, setting the force budget and precept, and appointing, and where necessary dismissing, the Chief Constable.