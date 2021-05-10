Matthew Scott re-elected as Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Conservative Matthew Scott has retained his role as Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner for a second term.

He has been in the role since he was elected in 2016, previously held by an independent.

The count took place at Dartford Civic Centre, which saw thousands of votes counted by volunteers.

The other candidates who stood for the role as Kent's PPC were David Colley from the Liberal Democrats and Lola Oyewusi of the Labour and Cooperative Party.

Result is announced for Kent PCC

Lola Oyewusi, Labour & Co-operative Candidate for Kent Police & Crime Commissioner said: "It has been a privilege to be the Labour & Co-operative candidate and to be the first black female to stand to be a Police and Crime Commissioner.

"I want to thank my campaign team and every single voter across Kent who placed their trust in me."

Vote counting at Dartford Borough Council Credit: ITV News Meridian

Police and Crime Commissioners are elected to hold the police to account and have responsibility for their police force's finance, and can appoint or dismiss the Chief Constable.

Once elected, each PCC must produce a Police and Crime Plan, which sets about their force's strategic direction.