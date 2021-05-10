Flying display team pay tribute to pilot killed in light aircraft crash

A man has died after a light aircraft crashed in a field in Kent.

The man, who has been named as Angus Buchanan, died when his plane came down near Headcorn Aerodrome on Sunday (9 May).

Emergency crews were called to the site, between Maidstone and Ashford, on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident, crews worked with colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Police, KSS Air Ambulance and the on-site fire and rescue response.

The scene has been made safe by firefighters and police are working to find out what happened.

The Stampe Formation Flying Display Team said: “It is with deepest sadness that we have to announce the death of Angus Buchanan yesterday.

"An active and long-standing display pilot with the Stampe Formation Team, Angus was an extremely experienced and talented aviator and engineer with many flying hours under his belt.

We have all lost a very dear friend who leaves a gap in all of our lives that can never be filled and all of our thoughts are now with his family to whom we send our most sincere and deepest condolences. Stampe Formation Flying Display Team

The Air Accidents Investigation Board has been informed and is investigating the incident.