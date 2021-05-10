Police appeal for information after cyclist seriously injured

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist sustained serious injuries in Tilehurst.

It happened around 10.30am on the 21st April. The victim, who was a woman in her 50s, was cycling with her husband on Sulham Hill.

The husband was cycling slightly ahead but turned back when he lost sight of his wife. He retraced the route and found her having come off her bike, with a motorist who had stopped to help.

The incident happened on Sulham Hill in Tilehurst. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She was taken to hospital where it was revealed she had sustained fractures to vertebrae in her back, which may be life-changing.

Case Investigator, Gordon Nash, from Reading police station said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward".

The victim is unable to recall what happened and so we are carrying out this investigation in order to establish the circumstances. I’d also appeal to any motorists who may have been travelling along Sulham Hill at around the time this incident happened to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with this investigation Gordon Nash, Thames Valley Police

Anyone with information is being urged to get in contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43210179460.