Volunteers needed in South East for new coronavirus vaccine study

Volunteers from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex area are being asked to help in a new COVID-19 vaccine study to be rolled out across the UK.The study is open to healthy adults who have not had a previous COVID-19 vaccine.Around four thousand participants will be recruited across the UK, where everyone involved in the study will receive two active vaccine doses, administered in a four week interval.Those enrolled in the study over the age of 30 will be randomised to receive two doses of either the Valneva vaccine, or the approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

34.5% of the UK population have received at least one vaccine dose. Credit: PA

Participants aged 18-29 can be enrolled into the study to receive the Valneva vaccine and will not be offered the approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)-supported Valneva Phase 2/3 study will be run at Guildford, Surrey, jointly hosted by Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and University of Surrey. Dr Hana Hassanin, who is the local Principal Investigator for the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust said: “Although there are a number of vaccines now available it is important that the scientific and medical community continue to develop and trial new inoculations, as we have seen a one size fits all approach does not apply to vaccinations. "A variety of proven vaccines will also help protect countries from supply, or other, issues that may mean one vaccine becomes difficult to manufacture or distribute."

Those who are interested can register for the study here.

The trusts taking part in the trial include Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Southampton University Hospitals NHS Trust.