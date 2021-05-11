Biker caught doing 'wheelie' on A24 in Sussex

Tuesday May 11, 2021, 7:51 AM

A motorcyclist from Sussex caught pulling a 'wheelie' on a dual carriageway has been disqualified from driving.

The rider nearly drove into a number of potholes whilst driving along the A24 near to Southwater in February 2021.

Motorcyclist carries out dangerous manoeuvre along Sussex dual carriageway

Oliver Summers, who's 26 and from Worthing pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was caught on camera by officers travelling in an unmarked police car.

The court handed him a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work