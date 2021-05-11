Brighton's Rag'n'Bone Man releases charity single with P!nk and NHS choir

Brighton's Rag 'n' Bone Man is set to release a charity single with artist P!nk to raise money for the NHS.

A new version of the single 'Anywhere Away From Here' will feature the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir.

Money raised will go to the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and NHS Charities Together, who represent the charities of all NHS Trusts in the UK.

The single arrives ahead of International Nurses Day on Wednesday 12 May.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir reached number one in 2015. Credit: PA

Margarita Vidiella, head of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity, says: “It is only thanks to generous donations that we are able to make a difference to our amazing colleagues and our communities - such as comfortable wellbeing hubs for clinicians to have a well-deserved rest, and psychological counselling for when our staff need that support.

"Thanks to all you generous Rag‘n’Bone Man fans, we’ll be able to do even more for our corner of south east London and, through NHS Charities Together, the NHS as a whole!”

Since winning The BRIT Rising Star award in 2017, the Brighton-based Rag’n’Bone Man has won three BRIT Awards.

In 2003 the multi-million selling global pop icon P!nk won her first BRIT Award for International Female, and in 2019 she was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

NHS Charities Together have recently launched a new appeal urging the public to be ‘there for them’ as NHS staff face the triple challenge of dealing with the continuing impact of Covid, tackling the backlog of other patients who need treatment and making sure their own mental health isn’t a casualty.