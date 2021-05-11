Family struggling with effects of Covid urge people not to get complacent

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A family from Christchurch, struggling with the effects of long Covid, is among those urging the public not to get complacent as lockdown is due to ease further.

Dorset has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, but figures suggest it has been on the rise.

The latest figures show that in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council area, the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is 16.4, slightly up from 15.2 a week earlier.

In the rest of the county the figure per 100,000 is 9, also slightly up from last week's 8.7.

The current the figure for England is 21.3, which is slightly lower than the week before.

Lorna Rees caught coronavirus along with her partner and two children.

They had the known symptoms of a cough, a very high temperature and loss of taste and smell.

Lorna says: "What we didn't anticipate was being quite so ill with it. It lingered for ages and ages and I'm now about three months away from it and I'm still sometimes breathless, still energy levels go up and down, it's been a really long process of recovery."

The latest figures translate to about 40 coronavirus cases in the county, which is overall lower than the national average.

The reasons include the high take up of the vaccine, around 95% of eligible groups.

82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

But with the lockdown coming to an end, Public Health Dorset is warning that we are now entering a situation where infection is more likely.

Sam Crowe from Public Health Dorset says: "As we start to open up hospitality and going to each others houses, that close physical contact indoors where there is not as much ventilation will continue to pose a risk of transmission.

"What we are hoping is that with lots of people in our population being vaccinated that offers protection against transmission and also serious disease. But it still remains a risk because there are still a lot of people who have not been vaccinated."

Lorna is a singer and says having Covid has not only threatened her livelihood, but also affected her confidence.

She says: "Because you don't know about the long term damage, so the breathless and vocal control, that's part of my job, will it have a long term impact.

"It's so transmissible, please stay safe. Sanitise everything, take care of other people, look after each other. This isn't over yet."

The world be living with coronavirus for a long time yet, so the public health advice is to remain cautious and carry on testing.