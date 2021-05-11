Grandmother looks to buy daughters new homes after scooping £1m in lottery win

A grandmother from Reading is celebrating after scooping more than a million pounds on the lottery.

Di Foster says she burst into tears of joy when she was told about her win.

The 62-year-old logged into her National Lottery account after receiving an email saying she had won a prize, and saw she had won a whopping £1,049,669 on Lotto.

She had an even bigger shock when her 7-year-old grandson presented her with a wish list of items he'd like from his 'millionaire granny'.

Di Foster received a 'shopping list' from her grandson after her big win. Credit: National Lottery

Di said: "As soon as he heard the news, my oldest grandson, Hayden, disappeared with a sheet of paper and coloured pens.

"In all the commotion and excitement we didn't think much of it until he reappeared a little later with a very sweet 'shopping list' of the things he'd like me to buy him and his brother Theo!

"I won't be buying him all of it but Hayden, Theo and their cousin will certainly have a few treats."

Di Foster wants to buy her daughters new homes so the family can live closer together. Credit: The National Lottery

She says she hopes to also buy homes for her two daughters.

She said: "This win means I can buy both my girls a house each and also one for me too, we've already started looking.

"We want to live close to each other so I can see them and my grandkids as much as possible."