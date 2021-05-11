Outreach programmes inundated with homeless from across the county

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Outreach workers in Eastbourne say they're struggling to cope with the number of homeless people in the town, partly because dozens remain after being sent during the pandemic.

There are currently four times as many rough sleepers in Eastbourne as there were five years ago. Yet more than 100 homeless people have been shipped there from Brighton, adding pressure to already stretched services. Some rough sleepers themselves say they're struggling with the move and feel trapped, unable to return without losing their benefits.

A Salvation Army hall in Eastbourne see's queues forming as soon as it opens. It feeds homeless people in temporary accommodation while they prepare themselves for life back on the streets.

I've been in Eastbourne 21 years, I was working 11 years for one company. They came to the company and said your work permit is out of date so they stopped me from working. I lost my flat, my accommodation, my car, and when people see you are homeless they don't see your story, they just look at you a different way - as a bad person. Ali Hadi

Of the 80 people fed at the Salvation Army on the day we visited, its estimated half are from elsewhere. Currently 117 homeless people in Eastbourne are actually from Brighton, sent during the pandemic.

Ian Heard was similarly relocated from Worthing and says he's struggled. After nine years clean, he's back on drugs.

The pressure's very high, services are stretched, we're all doing our best because of clients coming in from other areas. We spend a lot of time communicating with, for example, Brighton and Hove Council, in an effort to get them to take action in an effort to address the client's situation and looking to put something in place more long term regarding accommodation. Rob Clemence, Outreach worker

Desperate to help, the local rotary club is hoping to raise £400,000 to kickstart a new housing project.

This soup kitchen is doubling its capacity to produce a thousand meals a week, and Martin Young is one of the lucky ones who says his life has been transformed.

Any addition to the numbers coming into Eastbourne from a homeless perspective requiring the support of medical services, of mental health services, social services and so on, clearly has an impact on what is already an overstretched service.

I think perhaps that people don't understand that once somebody loses their livelihood, perhaps then goes on to lose their home and then finds themselves out on the street, that spiral downwards is extremely rapid. Ian Huke, Homes for Homeless

Brighton & Hove City Council says it hopes to move more people back and into long-term accommodation and that it continues to keep the situation under review.