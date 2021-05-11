Owners of garden centre 'gutted' after customer's hanging baskets stolen

The owner of a garden centre in Hampshire has been left in tears after it was targeted by thieves.

A number of hanging baskets were taken from the Abbeycroft Nursery, a family run business in Titchfield near Fareham.

Owner Louise Fletcher says she is disappointed as she spent many hours preparing the arrangements for customers.

Abbeycroft Nursery in Hampshire Credit: ITV News Meridian

It comes after a challenging year for the industry caused by the pandemic.

Louise says: "We're a really small family business. Just my husband, myself, and our daughters."

"That people feel that it is their right to take something, all of the baskets that were ordered have people's names on them. So it is very obvious that they're an order."

"We all work really long hours. There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. We're out here really early every morning until nearly dark every night."

"We're just really gutted."

On their Facebook page, the nursery said: "We will always accommodate basket orders where we can - as everyone will know. Please just ask - don’t steal! In the meantime, thank you to all of our loyal and amazing customers who support us year after year!"