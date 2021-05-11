Police reconstruct walk PCSO Julia James took on day of her murder

Police have carried out a reconstruction of the walk Police and Community Support Officer Julia James took on the day she was murdered.

Exactly two weeks ago, the 53-year-old was found dead next to Ackholt Wood in Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April.

She had been out, off duty, walking her dog Toby when she was killed.

On Tuesday (11 April), an actress was instructed to take Julia's dog Toby to retrace Julia's last known whereabouts.

Reconstruction of the walk Julia James took before her death. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said the reconstruction was done in the hopes that someone in the area may remember seeing Julia that day, and can come forward with information.

He said: "She left home shortly after 2pm that afternoon. Her walk would take typically 30 to 40 minutes. Once again I appeal to anybody who's seeing this footage today, remembers anything at all that could be of assistance to the investigation, to piece together those last vital pieces."

Watch: Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards gives update on reconstruction

The actress and Toby left Julia's home address and entered a pathway, before exiting the pathway through some bushes onto the edge of a field.

Detectives say the perimeter of the field was Julia's typical route when walking Toby.

An actress walked the route Julia James took to take her dog Toby for a walk. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The final phase of the reconstruction saw the actress conclude the walk around the perimeter of the field before entering the woodland where Julia was killed.

21-year-old Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with her murder.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday May 13.

Ms James was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown last month Credit: Michael Drummond/PA

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "We are very pleased we’ve got the point where we’ve charged someone but we continue to search the scene and will do for some considerable time."

He added that the family are 'hugely supportive of the investigation' and that they took into consideration 'the impact on Toby' of taking part in the reconstruction.

"We want to make this as realistic and authentic as possible for the public so it may trigger a memory."

The Assistant Chief Constable also confirmed that detectives were not actively looking to make any further arrests.