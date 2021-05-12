Residents in Aylesbury urged to get coronavirus test after India variant found

Residents in Aylesbury are being asked to get tested for Covid-19 after cases of the India variant were found in the area.

The cases of the variant first identified in India, have been found in the Kingsbrook area.

The people involved have self-isolated and followed all of the recommended guidance.

Buckinghamshire Council and Public Health England are now asking all Kingsbrook residents, businesses and visitors in the HP22 7AA to HP22 7BP postcode areas to undertake PCR testing.

Mobile Testing Units where people in the area can get a PCR test, without booking an appointment, will be open from Thursday (13 May) at the following locations:

Lidl Supermarket Car Park, 61 Oakfield Road, Aylesbury HP22 1GD: Thursday 13 May/Friday 14 May/Saturday 15 May from 9am to 5pm

Aktiva Nursery and Pre-School Car Park, Siding Road, Broughton, Bierton, Aylesbury HP22 7AY: Thursday 13 May/Friday 14 May/Saturday 15 May from 8.30am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6.30pm

The Dog House Public House Car Park, Broughton Lane, Broughton, Bierton, Aylesbury HP22 5AL: Thursday 13 May/Friday 14 May from 8.30am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6.30pm

Volunteers will also be knocking on doors in the Kingsbrook area on Saturday (15 May) to deliver tests to people who have not been able to attend a Mobile Testing Unit.

Jane O’Grady Director of Public Health for Buckinghamshire said: “The UK has one of the best genome surveillance systems in the world which has allowed us to detect the variant first identified in India, here in the Kingsbrook, Aylesbury area.

"I urge everyone to come forward for a test to help us to monitor the virus in our communities and to help suppress and control the spread of this variant."

Full list of postcodes being tested:

HP22 7AA, HP22 7AB ,HP22 7AD, HP22 7AE, HP22 7AF, HP22 7AG, HP22 7AH, HP22 7AJ, HP22 7AL, HP22 7AN, HP22 7AP, HP22 7AQ, HP22 7AR, HP22 7AS, HP22 7AT, HPSS 7AU, HP22 7AW, HP22 7AX, HP22 7AY, HP22 7AZ, HP22 7BA, HP22 7BB, HP22 7BD, HP22 7BE, HP22 7BF, HP22 7BG, HP22 7BH, HP22 7BJ, HP22 7BL, HP22 7BN, HP22 7BP, HP22 5AR