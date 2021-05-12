Seal found injured is released back into the sea after making full recovery

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: Hubble the seal is released back into the ocean

A seal found ill and injured in Sussex has been released back into the wild after making a full recovery.

The seal was rescued by the RSPCA after it was spotted with wounds to its nose on Camber Sands in East Sussex.

Hubble the seal Credit: RSPCA

After monitoring it for 24 hours and found to have not moved, animal rescuers took the seal into their care.

The seal, which staff named Hubble, was treated for lung worm at Mallydams Wildlife Centre in Hastings for several weeks.

Now after making a full recovery and putting on enough weight, the young female was released back into the wild at Pett Level beach on Wednesday afternoon (12 May).

Hubble the seal Credit: ITV News Meridian

If members of the public spot a seal on the beach, they are urged to keep themselves and their dogs well away for their own safety as well as the seal’s.

The RSPCA advises that if there are concerns for a seal but no obvious signs of injury, it should be observed from a distance for 24 hours.

If it hasn’t moved on after a day, or if there are obvious signs of injury, then call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.